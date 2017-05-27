Pages Navigation Menu

New Vision

Kenya: African Court Rules Kenya Violates Forest People's Land Rights
AllAfrica.com
Nairobi — Kenya has violated the forest-dwelling Ogiek people's rights to land, religion, culture, development and non-discrimination, the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights ruled on Friday, in its first decision on indigenous people's rights.
