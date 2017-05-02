Ogun govt to visit world boxing champion, Joshua – Premium Times
Ogun govt to visit world boxing champion, Joshua
The Ogun State Government said on Tuesday it was planning to pay an official visit to the new world heavyweight boxing champion in London. Joshua, a British-Nigerian with roots in Sagamu of Ogun State, defeated Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko last week to …
