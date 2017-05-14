Ogun Moves To End Blackout With 10 Megawatt Power Project

Determined to put an end to the incessant power outage experienced at the state secretariat and other government establishments, the Ogun State Government is soon to commission a 10 mega watt Mini Power Plant, located at Onijoganjogan, Ewekoro Local Government area of the state. Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Arch, Olamilekan Adegbite, who disclosed in Abeokuta, said the project, when completed, would in addition to boost power supply to government establishments also power street lights in the state. The plant, he added, will serve government establishments, like quarters, hospitals, model schools, secretariat and the powering of street lights.

