Ogun pays N1b compensation to demolition victims

Ogun State government has released over N1b as compensation to owners of structures demolished to pave way for road construction in the state.

While presenting cheques to the beneficiaries, Director General, Bureau of Lands and Survey, Mr. Biyi Ismail, said the turnout of the recipients at the Bureau’s office in Oke-ilewo, Abeokuta, showed that they were happy with government, saying the compensation was being paid to beneficiaries in Abeokuta, Sango, Ojodu, Ijebu-ode, Mowe, Akute, Oke-aro, and Ofada, among others.

“It is very tough for someone to accept his or her structure being demolished, but I want to thank you all for your understanding. The State government is using this opportunity to compensate those whose houses, shops, workshops or whatever they had were demolished, to give way for infrastructural development,” he said.

He assured that the development and expansion of roads would continue in other parts of the state, noting that compensation would also be paid to affected communities in due time.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Alhaji Elias Ayinde Bameke said the demolition was the sacrifice they had to make for the development of the state. He appreciated the state government for compensating them as promised.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

