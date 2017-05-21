Pages Navigation Menu

Ogun State Police Allegedly Reject 10 Year Old Boy, Dada Suspected To Have Been Kidnapped

The Ogun State Police command have been accused of rejecting a 10-year boy suspected to have been kidnapped and dropped in Odogbolu.According to an online user who shared the story, the boy identified as Dada told residents that he lives Itele. 

He was taken to a police station, but the good samaritans were reportedly asked to return the boy to wherever they found him. He’s currently being kept

