Ogunbodede emerges as new Vice-Chancellor of OAU

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife,  has announced the appointment  Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, a Professor of Oral Maxillofacial from Faculty of Dentistry as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University. The Chairman of the Council, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi, announced this in Ile-Ife on Monday.

