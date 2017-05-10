Oh No! Cecilia Ezeilo’s Aide, Helen Shot Dead In Enugu

Unknown gunmen have killed an aide to the Deputy Governor of Enugu State.

The gunman struck Tuesday night in Enugu, the State capital killing the aide-de-camp, ADC, to Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo.

Although details of the incident are not clear yet, the deputy governor’s aide, a Police Sargent, Hellen was said to have been shot dead at Abakpa-Nike axis of Enugu metropolis at about 10 pm on her way to her residence after official duty.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amarizu, while confirming the incident said “It is a painful news.”

The PPRO added he was yet to establish exactly what really happened before he makes further comment on the story.

He said, “If you look at what happened, it is painful and sad to hear that aide to deputy governor was shot dead on her way back after daily activities. “We can’t really say exactly what happened now but we are trying to find out.”

The post Oh No! Cecilia Ezeilo’s Aide, Helen Shot Dead In Enugu appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

