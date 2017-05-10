Oh No! Nigerian Cancer Patient, Paul Arisa Is Dead (Photos)
Remember Nigerian cancer patient Paul Arisa whose photos went viral recently after seeking for financial assistance?He has finally lost his life after many months of battling with cancer.
May his soul RIP.Amen!
