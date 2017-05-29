Oh No! NURTW Boss, Rasaq Bello, AKA ”Hamburger” Shot Dead

A prominent member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos is feared dead.

Rasaq Bello, popularly called Hamburger, was shot on Monday in the Shogunle area of Lagos during the local council primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was shot by members of a rival gang led by Samson Agbetoye, popularly called Golden.

Golden belongs to the MC Olumo faction of the NURTW in the state.

Bounce News gathered that trouble started shortly after the council primary in the Shogunle ward was abruptly aborted after members protested the modalities for the conduct of the exercise.

The exercise was held at the Shogunle Town Hall.

It was furthered gathered that Hamburger and his group later stormed the base of Golden in Ago Owu street.

Both camps exchanged gun shots. One of the shots hit Hamburger and was ferried away from the scene of the incident by his supporters.

The bloody incident has forced residents of Owode Street and environs to flee their homes over fears of a reprisal attack.

Lagos State police command spokesperson, said he has not been briefed on the matter.

Hamburger is the Lagos State Treasurer of Tricycle Operators, a branch of NURTW.

He was recently installed as the Akinrogun of Shogunle.