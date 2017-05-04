Pages Navigation Menu

Oh No! Pastor Olu Obanure RCCG Assistant General Overseer Is Dead

Posted on May 4, 2017

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Thursday announced the death of Pastor Olu Obanure, the Assistant General Overseer and Pastor-in-charge of RCCG, (West African coast).

According to a statement signed by the Assistant General Overseer (Admin/Personnel), Pastor Funso Odesola, Pastor Obanure died on Tuesday May 2, 2017 at the age of 65 years.

He operated from Ghana.

Kogi-state born Obanure had a Masters Degree in Communications and Language Arts from the University of Ibadan.

He his survived by his wife and children.

