Oh No! Popular Radio Presenter, Eddy Anyanwu Is Dead
Late Eddy Anyanwu” Aham bu Eddy Anyanwu.kpoonuu m Broda Eddy” also anchor Sunday’s radio program.
He first worked at Radio Nigeria Enugu before being transferred to Heartland FM Owerri. He was helpful to many Mbaise and Imo students. He will always share (jokes, words of wisdom and fun) with you and was free with people. Meet him at his free times and you will be introduced to a man of honour in the society” says a mourner.
Rest in the peace!
The post Oh No! Popular Radio Presenter, Eddy Anyanwu Is Dead appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
