Oh No! Popular Radio Presenter, Eddy Anyanwu Is Dead

According to multiple online reports,Radio Nigeria Heartland FM, Owerri Presenter, Eddy Anyanwu is dead.

Mr Eddy Anyanwu is known for his popular Radio program where he introduces himself on air as “Aham bu Eddy Anyanwu.onye nkwaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah! between Mondays – Saturdays.

Late Eddy Anyanwu” Aham bu Eddy Anyanwu.kpoonuu m Broda Eddy” also anchor Sunday’s radio program.

He first worked at Radio Nigeria Enugu before being transferred to Heartland FM Owerri. He was helpful to many Mbaise and Imo students. He will always share (jokes, words of wisdom and fun) with you and was free with people. Meet him at his free times and you will be introduced to a man of honour in the society” says a mourner.

Rest in the peace!