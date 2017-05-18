Pages Navigation Menu

Oh No! Pretty Nollywood Actress Moji Olaiya Dies In Canada

Star actress Moji Olaiya dies in Canada. This is another bad news to the Entertainment industry. RIP

Details soon.
UPDATE: Actress Moji Olaiya has reportedly passed on this month after suffering from a heart attack.

Recall that she welcomed a baby two months ago in Canada.

 

