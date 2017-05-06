Oh No! See How A 10ft Shark Attacked A Porn Star While She Was Filming Underwater (Photos)
However the excitement of swimming with the beasts off the Florida coast was soon replaced by screams of pain as a ten feet shark nipped the adult actress’ ankle.
She can then be seen rising above the waters grasping for breath and scrambling to get back on board as her own blood stains the sea around her.
As Molly is helped back onto the boat by cameramen a trickle of blood can be seen dripping across the crying model’s thigh.
‘I want to thank my fans for their outpouring of support as I heal my foot following the shark bite. Luckily it only required 20 stitches. I’m fine. It’s not that bad. I had a great experience anyway and now I have a story to tell forever.’
Darren Press, Vice President of CamSoda, the adult entertainment company who Molly was representing, explained that her foot was dangling out of the protective cage allowing the shark to nab at her.
