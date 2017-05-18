Oh No! What Killed Chris Cornell?

American singer and the lead vocalist of the famous Soundgarden band, Chris Cornell has died at the age of 52.

According to Brian Bumbery his representative. Cornell, who had been on tour, died on Wednesday night in Detroit. Bumbery described his death as “sudden and unexpected” and said his wife and family were shocked by it.

The statement said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.

With his powerful, nearly four-octave vocal range, Cornell was one of the leading voices of the 1990s grunge movement with Soundgarden, which emerged as one of the biggest bands out of Seattle’s emerging music scene, joining the likes of Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Alice in Chains.

In addition to his music, Cornell also became involved in philanthropy and started the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation to support children facing challenges, including homelessness, poverty, abuse and neglect.

