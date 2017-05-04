Ohanaeze applauds FG on agric initiative

PRESIDENT of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has applauded the agricultural initiatives of the Federal Government saying they are yielding positive results in Igbo speaking states. Ohanaeze Ndigbo is the apex socio-cultural organisation of Igbo speaking states in Nigeria. Addressing newsmen yesterday in Enugu, Nwodo contended that with the implementation of the initiatives, the federal […]

The post Ohanaeze applauds FG on agric initiative appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

