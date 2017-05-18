Ohanaeze calls for food security in Igboland

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- OHANAEZE Ndigbo has advised its people against depending on other parts of the country for its source of food consumption.

The apex Igbo body therefore called on Ndigbo both home and abroad to invest much in agriculture, especially in their peculiar areas of comparative advantage such as palm produce, rice, cassava, cashew plantation, yam, among crops.

Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu State, Chief Alex Ogbonnia gave the charge while inaugurating the Ezeagu local government council chapter of the organization.

He described as unacceptable the abandonment of agricultural programmes that formed the hub of cash crop productions for economic prosperity in the the defunct Eastern Nigeria Region government.

Ogbonnia disclosed the vision of the new Ohanaeze leadership under Chief Nnia Nwodo to include restoration of Igbo spirit, unity of purpose and speaking with one voice in the interest of the Igbo nation.

He assured the people of Ezeagu local government of the new Ohanaeze’s readiness to give Ndigbo purposeful leadership at all levels both home and in Diaspora.

Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Ezeagu local government, Hon Joel Eke pledged to mobilize his people in line to the new Ohanaeze ideology and philosophy.

The inauguration was attended by Ezeagu caretaker council Chairman, Chukwudi Ezinwa, senator Ben Collins Ndu and Chairman of Enugu State Traditional Council, HRM Amb. Lawrence Agubuzo

