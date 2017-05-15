Ohanaeze demands immediate release of Ifeanyi Ubah

By Nwafor Sunday

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a social cultural organisation has on Sunday ordered the immediate release of one of her son’s Mr. Ifeanyi Ubah, the Managing Director of Capital Oil, who has been detained by the Department of State Security, DSS, since last week.

It is an injustice meted on Igbos to detain him for a long time, thus DSS should have charged him to a court of competent jurisdiction if truly he committed an offence, they said.

According to a press statement issued on Sunday by the Secretary General of the Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, “We yet again condemn this endless clamp down on Igbo sons and daughters by federal government agencies

“It has now become a tradition that no week passes by without either the EFCC or the DSS coming after an Igbo son or daughter.

“It is a sad commentary considering that these persons are always detained for a prolonged period than permitted by law. We condemn a situation where people are detained before investigations are carried out on the issues leading to their arrest.

“To this end, we demand the immediate release of Chief Ifeanyi Ubah. If the DSS is sure he has committed any offence he should be charged to a court of competent jurisdiction.

“We say enough to the persecution of Ndigbo in this country. This idea of silencing every opposing voice will not augur well for our democracy”, he finally said.

