Ohanaeze sets up c’ttee to design economic blueprint for Ndigbo

By Emeka Mamah

Enugu — Ohanaeze Ndigbo has set up a committee to develop an economic blue-print for the South-East, its President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has said.

Nwodo said: “The Planning and Strategy Committee, headed by former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, with Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa as deputy and Ferdinand Agu, will design an economic road map for Ndigbo. It is a rapid response to our new call on our people to develop a spirit of self-reliance.”

Nwodo, who spoke in Enugu, said the economic agenda would “be our home grown effort to initiate practical development models, powered by the private sector and specifically directed in the first place to production, commerce and education.”

He, however, commended the governors of Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, Delta, Imo and Rivers states for their development efforts.

His words: “Commendable developments are noticeable in our states. Anambra has launched a new joint venture in building an international cargo and passenger airport with a proximate new city.

“Ebonyi and Enugu have had useful meetings with the Federal Ministry of Mines with a view to reactivating Nkalagu Cement and Enugu Coal Corporation.

“Imo is building a gas plant in Egbema. Abia is partnering with an international consortium in developing a new sea port at Obeaku.

“Rivers is developing a new Port Harcourt city with an industrial layout. Delta has embarked on a massive urban infrastructural renewal scheme. There is, in our view, a rekindling of the determination to take our destiny into our own hands.

“On the part of Ohanaeze, we have set up two important working committees including the Planning and Strategy Committee and a Construction Review Committee with James Ikeyi, SAN, as chairman.”

The post Ohanaeze sets up c’ttee to design economic blueprint for Ndigbo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

