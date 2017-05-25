Pages Navigation Menu

Oil Marketers in Ekiti State gets 24 hours ultimatum or risk losing certificates of occupancy

Oil Marketers in Ekiti State have been given a 24-hour ultimatum to resume the sale of petroleum products by the State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, or face government’s wrath. The governor has threatened to revoke the Certificates of Occupancy of any petrol station that refused to resume the sale of petrol at the expiration of the ultimatum. …

