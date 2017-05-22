Oil ends at one-month high as traders bet on extension of output deal into early 2018 – MarketWatch
|
MarketWatch
|
Oil ends at one-month high as traders bet on extension of output deal into early 2018
MarketWatch
Oil prices climbed on Monday, pushing futures to their highest settlement in about a month, as expectations grow for an extension to the OPEC-led production cut agreement into the first quarter of next year. June West Texas Intermediate crude CLM7, +0 …
Oil rises to month-high with output cut extension expected
Proposal to extend oil production cut could lead to under investment: Dharmendra Pradhan
Saudi oil minister expects extension of production cut deal
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!