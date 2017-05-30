Oil producing states shared N20.62b in February – Guardian (blog)

Pages Navigation Menu

Oil producing states shared N20.62b in February
Oil producing states in Nigeria shared N20.62billion as 13 per cent Derivation Fund, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).The CBN in its latest monthly financial report for February 2017, explained that the Federal, State and Local

