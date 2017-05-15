Oil Reacts to Saudis, Russia’s Comments on Extending Output Deal to 2018 – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
Oil Reacts to Saudis, Russia's Comments on Extending Output Deal to 2018
Naija247news
Oil jumped to its highest level in two weeks after the Saudi Arabian and Russian energy ministers said they are in favor of extending a production-cut deal for nine months. Futures added as much as 1.8 percent in New York, on course for their highest …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!