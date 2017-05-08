Oil prices slip as rising US drilling offsets OPEC-led cuts – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
Oil prices slip as rising US drilling offsets OPEC-led cuts
Reuters
A worker looks on at the Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim oil refinery outside Ufa, Bashkortostan, Russia January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo. By Christopher Johnson and Karolin Schaps | LONDON. LONDON Oil prices slipped on Monday, …
Opec and Russia poised to roll over oil output cuts
Saudi Arabia Says OPEC Oil Cuts Could Extend Beyond End of 2017
Hedge funds turn bearish on oil and refined fuels: Kemp
