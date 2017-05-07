Oil rebounds on supply cut assurance – NEWS.com.au
|
AppsforPCdaily
|
Oil rebounds on supply cut assurance
NEWS.com.au
Oil prices have closed 1.5 per cent higher, rebounding from five-month lows, following positive US jobs data and assurances by Saudi Arabia that Russia is ready to join OPEC in extending supply cuts to reduce a persistent glut. The market, however …
Crude oil plunges 4.8% to $45.52, posting worst close in more than five months
Oil Prices Are Where They Should Be
ANALYSIS-Oil rout driven by China, inventories and funds
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!