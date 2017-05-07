Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oil rebounds on supply cut assurance – NEWS.com.au

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


AppsforPCdaily

Oil rebounds on supply cut assurance
NEWS.com.au
Oil prices have closed 1.5 per cent higher, rebounding from five-month lows, following positive US jobs data and assurances by Saudi Arabia that Russia is ready to join OPEC in extending supply cuts to reduce a persistent glut. The market, however …
Crude oil plunges 4.8% to $45.52, posting worst close in more than five monthsNAIJ.COM
Oil Prices Are Where They Should BeOilPrice.com
ANALYSIS-Oil rout driven by China, inventories and fundsDaily Mail
Gulf Times –ValueWalk –Yahoo Finance –Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide
all 84 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.