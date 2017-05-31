Indonesia to buy more crude oil from Nigeria – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Indonesia to buy more crude oil from Nigeria
Vanguard
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said Indonesia has indicated its interest in increasing its purchase of crude oil from Nigeria. Maikanti Baru. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. The NNPC in a statement signed by Mr Ndu …
Oil Spillage in Nigeria – History
Indonesia seeks to purchase more Crude Oil from Nigeria
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!