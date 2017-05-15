Oil price rises as Russia and Saudi Arabia back supply cut – BBC News
BBC News
Oil price rises as Russia and Saudi Arabia back supply cut
BBC News
Oil prices have risen more than 3% after Saudi Arabia and Russia said a deal to cut production should be extended until March next year. A barrel of Brent Crude jumped to $52.52 following a meeting in China between the two countries. The oil cartel …
Op-Ed: Oil traders are getting ahead of themselves. Reality is about to 'rear it's ugly head'
Oil Price Indicators Flash Buy as OPEC Expectations Grow Bigger
Oil rises 2 percent after Saudi and Russia back longer supply cut
