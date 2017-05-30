Pages Navigation Menu

Okada Rider Chairman shot dead in Oshodi

A popular chairman of Motorcycle Operators Association of Lagos State Chief Rasaq Bello, popularly known as Hamburger, has been shot dead in Oshodi. Bello who was a member of the Lagos chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), was shot dead Monday during the councillorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) …

