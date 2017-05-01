Okagbare Qualifies for London 2017

Blessing Okagbare on Saturday qualified for the London 2017 World Athletics Championships with her first outing of the season at the Texas Tech Red Raider Shoot-Out.

Okagbare, competing in the women’s Olympic Development 200m dash, clocked 22.87secs to qualify for the event in London. Her time surpassed the World Championships qualifying mark of 23.10secs and stands as the leading time in the country in the event.

Former national champion Ugonna Ndu also qualified for London 2017 after racing to a personal best of 56.01secs in the 400m hurdles at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational to erase her former mark of 56.12secs set in 2013.

Ndu represented Nigeria at the World Relays last week where she ran in the 4x100m, 4x200m and 4x400m heats. She got to the final of the last two events and qualifying for an automatic slot in the 4x400m ahead of the World Championships. The 25-year-old’s new time surpasses the qualifying time of 56.10secs in the event.

