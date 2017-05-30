OKCoin formally launches Ether (ETH) on the exchange – CryptoNinjas

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


OKCoin formally launches Ether (ETH) on the exchange
Chinese exchange OKCoin will officially enable Ethereum (ETH) deposit and withdrawal services on 22:00, May 31. ETH trading services will be officially available on 12:00, June 1. OKCoin just released the following statement: Dear OKCoin users,. OKCoin …
Ethereum Rises to More Than 50% of Bitcoin's Market CapCryptoCoinsNews
Ethereum Has Higher Trade Volumes Than Bitcoin As Fortunes ReverseCoinTelegraph
Markets Update: Cryptocurrency Prices Rebound After Last Week's DipNigeria Today
Hacked –Coinspeaker –Finance Magnates –AllCoinsNews.com (blog)
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

