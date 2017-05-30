OKCoin formally launches Ether (ETH) on the exchange – CryptoNinjas
OKCoin formally launches Ether (ETH) on the exchange
Chinese exchange OKCoin will officially enable Ethereum (ETH) deposit and withdrawal services on 22:00, May 31. ETH trading services will be officially available on 12:00, June 1. OKCoin just released the following statement: Dear OKCoin users,. OKCoin …
