Oke, Lawal remains suspended

The embattled Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Ayo Oke and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal are to remain suspended.

This, a government official said is part of the decision taken by the three man Presidential Panel constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the infractions surrounding the monies found at an Ikoyi apartment and the claims of ownership by the NIA. The committee led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was also to probe the alleged infractions by the SGF in relation to the grass cutting scandal.

The panel was scheduled to submit its report to President Buhari today but he proceeded for medical follow-ups in London.

Details on the position of panel will made available soon in a press statement, the office of the Vice President confirmed..

Elizabeth Archibong

