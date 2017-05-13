OkezieIkpeazu wins at Supreme Court

Supreme Court yesterday affirmed OkezieIkpeazu as the Governor of Abia State. The case was filed by UcheOgah who had accused Ikpeazu of allegedly submitting false tax information to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. Ikpeazu defeated Ogah in the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, primaries ahead of the 2015 gubernatorial election in the state. Justice OkonAbang […]

