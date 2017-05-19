Cannes 2017: Netflix’s Okja is a bonkers corporate satire starring Tilda Swinton and a superpig – Vox
|
Vox
|
Cannes 2017: Netflix's Okja is a bonkers corporate satire starring Tilda Swinton and a superpig
Vox
The surprisingly touching new film about factory farming, from Snowpiercer director Bong Joon Ho, premiered to acclaim and controversy. Updated by Alissa Wilkinson@alissamariealissa@vox.com May 19, 2017, 1:00pm EDT. tweet · share. Tilda Swinton and …
A Fest Divided: Netflix Controversy Clouds Cannes; Will France Embrace Change?
Bong Joon Ho Defends Netflix in Cannes: "They Gave Me Total Freedom"
Okja: A Super-Cute Super-Pig Made to Suffer Supremely
