Okocha, Babayaro lead Nigeria to London

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Sports

Celestine Babayaro  is promising  to perform his  trademark celebratory backflip if he scores  for Nigeria  at Star Sixes this summer –  as long as he doesn’t break his foot again!

The former Chelsea and Newcastle defender is the latest star to be unveiled for the inaugural international six-a-side tournament, which will be held at London’s O2 Arena from July 13 to 16.

Babayaro was famous for his acrobatics until it was revealed he had broken a metatarsal, but he insists it will not stop him celebrating in style if he scores at the Dome this summer.

“If I score the odd goal at Star Sixes, the backflip could well be on again,” said Babayaro, who will again join forces with international team-mate Jay-Jay Okocha, plus other big names still to be announced, when they kick off at the tournament against China on Thursday, July 13.

“It was a bit of a misconception that I broke my leg doing it after scoring for Chelsea. I had actually fractured my fifth metatarsal on the training ground, not in the game. But it was a story that stuck.”

 

 

