Okocha is the only Number 10 player I’ve always admired – Ronaldinho – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Okocha is the only Number 10 player I've always admired – Ronaldinho
NAIJ.COM
Brazil legend Ronaldinho has revealed that former Super Eagles midfielder Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha was the only number 10 he always admired. Okocha and Ronaldinho played together at Paris Saint-Germain. It is highly speculated that Ronaldinho learnt a …
Jay Jay Okocha Ronaldinho says Super Eagles great was the only No 10 he admired
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!