Okocha, Ronaldinho open FIFA Confederation Cup fans’ park in Russia

Ahead of the 2017 FIFA Confederation cup, former Super Eagles captain, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, and 2005 World Footballer of the Year, Ronaldinho Gaucho, were both in Kazan, Russia at the weekend, to inspire football fans and open the FIFA Confederation Cup Fans’ Park.

The ancient city of Kazan was picked as one of the host centres for the FIFA Confederation Cup, which is billed to kick-off on the 17th of Juneand end on 2nd of July.

European champions Portugal, Mexico, hosts, Russia, as well as world champions Germany and South American champions, Chile will all play their group matches at the Kazan Arena Stadium.

The 45, 800 capacity stadium, which is the home ground of one of Russia’s popular football club, Rubin Kazan will also host one semi final game.

World football governing body, FIFA, selected the two football legends that at a time played together at Paris Saint Germain (PSG) to sensitise fans and also open a fan-park in Russia’s eighth most populous city.

The post Okocha, Ronaldinho open FIFA Confederation Cup fans’ park in Russia appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

