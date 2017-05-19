Pages Navigation Menu

Okocha wait for World Cup ticket for Eagles

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Sports

NIGERIA legend Austin Okocha has revealed that he will be excited to see the Super Eagles play in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The former Bolton Wanderers and Paris Saint Germain midfielder who joined Brazil’s Ronaldinho to open the fans’ park in Kazan, disclosed that he will be thrilled if Nigeria qualify for […]

