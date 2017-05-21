Pages Navigation Menu

Okomu Oil Palm Company spends N20m on whistle blowers

The management of Okomu Oil Palm Company in Edo, said on Sunday, that it had spent N20 million on whistle blowers who saved the company from incurring losses. The company’s Managing Director, Mr Graham Hefer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin that the company had adopted whistle blowing policy for over 10 years now. Hefer said that the company adopted the policy to prevent theft of its produce such as palm fruits and rubber as well as prevent its staff from illicit operations within and outside the company.

