Okorocha Advises Children To Work Hard To Succeed – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
Okorocha Advises Children To Work Hard To Succeed
P.M. News
Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo has advised children to work hard in their academic pursuits in order to be successful in life. Okorocha, who gave the piece of advice during the 2017 Children's Day celebration in Owerri on Saturday, said education was …
Okorocha, wife rue daughter's national board appointment
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!