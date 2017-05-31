Okorocha Dissolves Cabinet, Transition Committee Chairmen – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Okorocha Dissolves Cabinet, Transition Committee Chairmen
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Okorocha The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has dissolved his cabinet comprising of Commissioners, Senior Special Advisers and Special Advisers. In a statement by the Principal Secretary to the Governor Pascal Obi said, the dissolution also …
Governor Rochas sacks 27 local government transition committees, all commissioners
Okorocha dissolves cabinet, retains chief of staff
Rochas Okorocha: Governor Reshuffles Cabinet, Sacks All Commissioners
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!