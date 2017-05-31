Okorocha Dissolves Cabinet, Transition Committee Chairmen – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Pages Navigation Menu

Okorocha Dissolves Cabinet, Transition Committee Chairmen
Okorocha The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has dissolved his cabinet comprising of Commissioners, Senior Special Advisers and Special Advisers. In a statement by the Principal Secretary to the Governor Pascal Obi said, the dissolution also …
Governor Rochas sacks 27 local government transition committees, all commissionersInformation Nigeria
Okorocha dissolves cabinet, retains chief of staffVanguard
Rochas Okorocha: Governor Reshuffles Cabinet, Sacks All CommissionersBuzzNigeria.com
SIGNAL (press release) –Politics Nigeria –Ripples Nigeria
all 7 news articles »

