Okorocha dissolves cabinet, retains chief of staff

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—GOVERNOR Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, yesterday, dissolved his cabinet as well as the 27 local government transition committee chairmen in the state.

According to a statement through his principal secretary, Mr Paschal Obi, the governor ordered the affected commissioners to hand over immediately.

The commissioners will hand over to permanent secretaries, while the transition committee chairmen are to hand over to the Directors of Administration and General Services.

However, the offices said not to be affected were that of the Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu and Secretary to the state government, SGI, Mr George Etche.

When contacted on phone, the Principal Secretary to the governor, Mr. Paschal Obi, confirmed that the cabinet has been dissolved.

He said: “Yes, the governor has dissolved his cabinet. I don’t have much to tell you. I am very busy now.”

Also, the immediate past commissioner for Information,Tourism and Public Utilities, Mr. Obinna Nshirim, confirmed this but said he was yet to be communicated officially.

The post Okorocha dissolves cabinet, retains chief of staff appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

