Okorocha rejects daughter’s School’s board appointment by Buhari’s FG – Vanguard

Okorocha rejects daughter's School's board appointment by Buhari's FG
The Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha has rejected the appointment into the Board of the Federal College of Education and Technology, Omoku, Rivers state of his second daughter, Uju Anwuka, by the Buhari-led Federal Government. The governor who …
