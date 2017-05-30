Okorocha tips AMCON director to succeed him in 2019 – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Okorocha tips AMCON director to succeed him in 2019
TheCable
Rochas Okorocha, Imo state governor, says indigenes of Imo state should trust him in 2019 as he points in the direction of Eberechukwu Uneze, an executive director with Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON). Okorocha argued that he hardly …
Okorocha attacks Imo people calling for zoning in 2019
I'll reshuffle my cabinet, says Okorocha
Those clamouring for zoning very foolish, educated illiterates – Okorocha
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!