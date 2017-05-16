Okowa Calls For Award Of Contracts To Colleges – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Okowa Calls For Award Of Contracts To Colleges

Okowa Calls For Award Of Contracts To Colleges
GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has advocated for the award of contracts to technical colleges in the country to encourage them to do more. The Governor made the call today at Sapele during the Commissioning of upgraded facilities at Sapele …
