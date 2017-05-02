Okowa calls for skilled, integrity-based public service

AS WORKERS celebrated May Day yesterday, governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa said his administration was committed to highly skilled, merit-driven and integrity-based public service. According to the governor, who spoke after taking the traditional salute from affiliate unions of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, and the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in Asaba, said […]

