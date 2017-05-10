Okowa felicitates with Odio-Ologbo of Oleh At 80

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Anthony William Onovughe Ovrawah, (JP) FCAI, Omogha I, the Odio-Ologbo of Oleh Kingdom, on his 80th birthday and the 23rd anniversary of his coronation to the ancient throne of his forefathers.

Gov. Okowa described the Royal father as a man blessed by God to have attained 80 years and still looking strong and healthy.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, yesterday in Asaba, Governor Okowa prayed that the legacy of peace, harmony, prosperity and steadfast progress which the Oleh Kingdom has witnessed since the monarch’s reign would endure perpetually.

The Governor also prayed to God to continue to bless the octogenarian monarch with robust health and many more years of fulfilment.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I felicitate with your Royal Majesty, Anthony William Onovughe Ovrawah, (JP) FCAI, Omogha 1, the Odio-Ologbo of Oleh Kingdom on the occasion of your glorious 80th birthday and 23rd years anniversary celebration of your ascension to the ancient throne of your forefathers.

“In the last 23 years on the throne, His Royal Majesty, Omogha 1, has demonstrated exemplary leadership by living above board, while remaining as the rallying point and inspiration for his subjects.

“As a custodian of culture and tradition, the Odio-Ologbo has played significant roles in the promotion of harmony among the Oleh kingdom, the Isoko nation and Deltans in general.

“He has also helped socio-cultural cooperation, communal living and peaceful co-existence among the Isoko people and other ethnic groups in the state”.

“The ideals of uncommon patriotism, unparalleled humility and sterling leadership qualities which you epitomize are worthy traits that will continue to inspire us in our S.M.A.R.T. Agenda,” the Governor stated.

The governor wishes the Odio-Ologbo well as he celebrates and also congratulates the people of Oleh kingdom for giving the monarch all the needed support and cooperation in the past twenty three years.

