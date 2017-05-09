Okowa flags off Delta State Sports Festival

The 6th Delta State Sports Festival opened yesterday (08/05/2017) at the state polytechnic stadium in Ozoro amid pomp and revelry.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who was represented by the Commissioner for Urban Renewal, Hon. Oghenekaro Ilolo, took the salute during the march past that featured athletes from the 25 local government areas that are participating in the competition.

Dr. Tony Onowhakpo took the oath on behalf of the officiating officials, while renowned sprinter, Egwero Ogho-Oghene, did the same on behalf of the athletes.

The state Arts Council cultural troupe added colours with their professional displays. Ika Rangers FC and Isoko United FC also clashed in a football match as part of the opening ceremony.

The post Okowa flags off Delta State Sports Festival appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

