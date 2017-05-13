Okowa flags off intelligence gathering Unit in Delta

By Yinka Ajayi

In a bid to resolve communal differences in Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has flagged off Intelligence Gathering and Community Development department in the governors office Warri Delta State.

In a courtesy visit to the head of the Unit by some community Elders in warri, Senior Special Assistance on Intelligent gathering, Mr. Smart Olorunyomi Asekutu urged community leaders and people in the state to take advantage of the office in seeking solution to their grievances.

“Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa means well for people, communities and establishments across Delta state, that is why he established the office which will serve as a platform for genuine complaints, claims and other issues begging for attention and for prompt action. With this development, harassment of oil company workers and contractors will soon be a thing of the past as the office will serve as an avenue for every aggrieved person to air their grievances instead of taking laws into their hands. Youths should partner with elders of their community on security matters, and collectively see the office as a gateway for expressing grievances.” Asekutu said.

He called on traditional institutions to utilise the office in passing useful intelligence on illegal activities in their areas that can disrupt cordial relationship between host communities and business operations, especially oil and gas, in the state as it is very important to nip such likely hostilities in the bud before they escalate, as a peaceful community is necessary for development.

Responding, some of the community leaders expressed their appreciation for Governor Okowa for creating the office and assured Mr. Asekutu of their cooperation.

