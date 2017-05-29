Okowa hails Deltans, promises better deal

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has felicitated with Deltans and Nigerians as the nation marks the 2017 Democracy Day on May 29. The governor enjoined the citizenry to uphold the prevailing peace in Delta State and the oil rich Niger Delta, saying such was crucial for government to continue with its SMART Agenda. In […]

