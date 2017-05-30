Okowa hails NDDC boss, Nsima Ekere at 52

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Obong Nsima Ekere as he turns 52 years on Monday 29th May, 2017.

In a congratulatory message on Monday in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, Governor Okowa extolled the astute leadership of the NDDC boss towards repositioning of the NDDC, saying “Obong Nsima Ekere deserves an enviable place in history for the giant strides recorded by the management board of the NDDC since he assumed office.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I felicitate with the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Obong Nsima Ekere on the ocassion of his 52nd birthday anniversary celebration.

“Your Excellency, the immeasurable and invaluable contributions you have made to national development is indelible in the minds of Nigerians. Your life symbolizes the assured reward for single-minded commitment to the ideals of diligence, humility, perseverance, focus and dedicated service.

Gov. Okowa further eulogised the NDDC boss as a patriotic Nigerian with the political dexterity and drive to reposition the NDDC as a beacon of hope for the Niger Delta.

He expressed his appreciation to Obong Ekere for all the NDDC’s interventions in the state while urging the management board to continue in their drive towards repositioning the NDDC.

He prayed God Almighty to guide, protect and grant the NDDC MD, more fruitful years of contribution to the development of the Niger Delta.

The post Okowa hails NDDC boss, Nsima Ekere at 52 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

