Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Okowa inaugurates 17-member LOC for 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

Okowa inaugurates 17-member LOC for 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Monday in Asaba inaugurated a 17-man Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships, with Solomon Ogba as its Chairman. Okowa, who lauded the successful hosting of the sixth …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.